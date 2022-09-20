Two juveniles charged for Dothan arson

The Monday house fire occurred in the 1100 block of Sumter Street
According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded alongside units...
According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded alongside units with the Dothan Fire Department on September 19 to a home in flames in the 1100 block of Sumter Street.
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two arrests were made in connection to a house fire in Dothan on Monday.

According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded alongside units with the Dothan Fire Department on September 19 to a home in flames in the 1100 block of Sumter Street.

Dothan firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and an investigation of the scene determined the cause of the fire to be a result of arson.

According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded alongside units...
According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded alongside units with the Dothan Fire Department on September 19 to a home in flames in the 1100 block of Sumter Street.(WTVY)

Police said two individuals were seen running from the residence moments before the fire. Those individuals, who were identified as juveniles, were located and taken into custody.

Both juveniles are facing second degree Arson charges. Any additional information is not being released at this time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
MGN
Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
Jessie Harris, 19, from Geneva, Alabama has been arrested for soliciting a minor
Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, has claimed...
Early morning crash claims life of Eufaula resident

Latest News

Some of the items, fraudulently purchased, have been recovered.
Eufaula teens arrested for credit card fraud
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
‘Serial’ host: Evidence that freed Syed was long available
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Alexander City CBF inmate recaptured; search continues for 2nd man
Fatal crash
Fatal Motorcycle Crash