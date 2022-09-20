Two juveniles charged for Dothan arson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two arrests were made in connection to a house fire in Dothan on Monday.

According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded alongside units with the Dothan Fire Department on September 19 to a home in flames in the 1100 block of Sumter Street.

Dothan firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, and an investigation of the scene determined the cause of the fire to be a result of arson.

Police said two individuals were seen running from the residence moments before the fire. Those individuals, who were identified as juveniles, were located and taken into custody.

Both juveniles are facing second degree Arson charges. Any additional information is not being released at this time.

