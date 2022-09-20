Two juveniles arrested after church burglary

Church
Church(WTVY)
By Dothan Police Department
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday afternoon Dothan Police responded to a burglary at City Church Dothan on West Selma Street. Upon arrival officers found signs of forced entry along with items missing and damage done to the interior of the church.

With help of the surrounding community, two individuals responsible for this were located nearby. Those two individuals have been identified as juveniles and were charged with Burglary Third Degree.

