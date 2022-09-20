Turning Even Hotter
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Our hot stretch continues with highs reaching the middle to upper 90s through Thursday, before we see temps ease for Friday and the start of the weekend. Meanwhile, we’re tracking a tropical wave in the Atlantic that will move through the Caribbean late this week and gradually organize. There could be a tropical threat in the Gulf next week. Stay updated on the forecasts daily.
TONIGHT – A few clouds, a stray shower possible. Low near 70°. Winds light N.
TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 95°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 68°. Winds light NE.
EXTENDED
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 97° 5%
FRI: Sunny. Low: 70° High: 91° 5%
SAT: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 91° 10%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 88° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.
