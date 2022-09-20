Turning Even Hotter

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Our hot stretch continues with highs reaching the middle to upper 90s through Thursday, before we see temps ease for Friday and the start of the weekend. Meanwhile, we’re tracking a tropical wave in the Atlantic that will move through the Caribbean late this week and gradually organize. There could be a tropical threat in the Gulf next week. Stay updated on the forecasts daily.

TONIGHT – A few clouds, a stray shower possible. Low near 70°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 95°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 68°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy.  Low: 68° High: 97° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 70° High: 91° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 91° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 88° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

