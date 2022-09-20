Police: Teen arrested after attempt to carry loaded handgun into Baldwin County football game

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen was arrested Friday night after attempting to take a loaded gun into a high school football game, according to the Bay Minette Police Department.

Keondra January, 18, of Mobile, is jailed this morning at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center in lieu of $10,000 bond.

On Friday, Baldwin County High School’s football team was playing a football game against Blount High School. During the third quarter, police said, January attempted to enter the game through the main gate of the stadium.

Police said staff requested to see January’s ticket and January was unable to provide one. During the encounter, officers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the backpack January was carrying, police said.

The handgun was seized by officers and January was arrested and charged with possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds.

