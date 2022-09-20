Pet of the Week: Ride with Tacoma

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pup has finally rejoined us in studio here at News 4, just in time for our latest installment of WTVY’s Pet of the Week.

Joining City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon this week on News 4 Live at Lunch is the 2-year-old bulldog-boxer mix named Tacoma (yes, just like the truck).

Tacoma was described by Melissa as very playful, but also incredibly well behaved. He knows how to sit, he loves attention, and he is very calm and enjoys relaxing. He even showed that last part off by taking a well-deserved rest on the cold studio floor.

Tacoma is a 2-year-old bulldog-boxer mix who is incredibly calm and sweet. (Dothan Animal Shelter)

He is also already neutered and has been with the shelter for about a month, and is definitely ready to find his fur-ever home. As an important side note though, his puppy-dog eyes are very strong and you will likely be entranced into giving him whatever he wants.

If you are interested in finding out more about Tacoma or are interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

