News4Now: What’s Trending?

Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed in Dothan roadway
The accident occurred shortly before midnight at the Kinsey Road intersection.
National Voter Registration Day works to help more people cast their ballots
National Voter Registration Day is about making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.
Judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama
Miller testified last week that he returned a state form selecting nitrogen on the same day it was distributed to inmates by a prison worker.
