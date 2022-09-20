McDonalds responds to chemicals in coffee cup lawsuit

A Dothan McDonald’s franchisee named in a negligence lawsuit promises that safety is the top priority of its restaurants.
McDonald's
McDonald's(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By WTVY Staff and Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan McDonald's franchisee named in a negligence lawsuit promises that safety of the top priority of its restaurants.

Sherry Head, the woman who filed suit on Monday, claims that restaurant employees mistakenly filled her coffee cup with chemicals used to clean coffee makers when she visited in December 2020.

Head, who lives in DeFuniak Springs, claims McDonald’s workers refused to provide assistance when she become sick immediately after taking a swallow and she also claims to suffer ongoing health issues because of the incident.

“Immediately upon learning of this concern, we conducted a thorough investigation to understand the facts. We are aware of the complaint filed in the circuit court of Houston County, Alabama,” said Gerry Murphy on Tuesday.

Murphy is the owner and operator of Murphy Family Restaurants that franchises several McDonald’s locations in southeast Alabama.

The lawsuit filed on Monday in Houston County Circuit Court demands $3 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages.

