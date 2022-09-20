Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway
The accident occurred shortly before midnight at the Kinsey Road intersection with Ross Clark Circle.
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An 18-year-old Cottonwood man was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle along Ross Clark Circle.
Blade Corley, identified by coroner Robert Byrd, lost control of his motorcycle, and fell to the pavement before a he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same lanes of the state highway.
The accident occurred shortly before midnight at the Kinsey Road intersection.
No charges have been filed.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.