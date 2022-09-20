Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway

The accident occurred shortly before midnight at the Kinsey Road intersection with Ross Clark Circle.
MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An 18-year-old Cottonwood man was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle along Ross Clark Circle.

Blade Corley, identified by coroner Robert Byrd, lost control of his motorcycle, and fell to the pavement before a he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same lanes of the state highway.

The accident occurred shortly before midnight at the Kinsey Road intersection.

No charges have been filed.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, has claimed...
Early morning crash claims life of Eufaula resident
Jessie Harris, 19, from Geneva, Alabama has been arrested for soliciting a minor
Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: What’s Trending?
UAB dental clinic planned for Dothan receives final approval
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet