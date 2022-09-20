Legal Talk Tuesday: Lawyer Declines Your Case

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss declined cases.
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss declined cases.
By WTVY Staff
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss declined cases.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, has claimed...
Early morning crash claims life of Eufaula resident
Jessie Harris, 19, from Geneva, Alabama has been arrested for soliciting a minor
Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man

Latest News

FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
Judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama
Woman claims McDonald's served her chemicals. seeks $13 million
Woman claims McDonald's served her chemicals, seeks $13 million
Adam T. Miller ... probation revoked in murder case.
Admitted Mobile killer got sweetheart deal; now he faces 20 years on probation revocation
Alabama Department of Environmental Management
ADEM approves $473M for water, sewer projects across Alabama