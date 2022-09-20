The heat continues
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Temperatures will continue to warm this afternoon into the lower to middle 90s! The heat will continue through Thursday, after that we will see a little relief for the weekend. A small chance of rain for Sunday and Monday with temperatures making the move back into the lower 90s.
TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 94°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%
TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 70°. Winds Light N 0%
TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 95°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%
EXTENDED
THUR: Partly cloudy, hot! Low: 72° High: 97° 0%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 91° 0%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 91° 20%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%
TUE: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 87° 0%
WED: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 89° 0%
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft
