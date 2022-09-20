FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here’s a look at the Week 4 FNF Player of the Week nominees:

Opp RB Terry Davis - 184 rushing yards and 2 TDs

Wicksburg RB Jaylen Murry - 154 rushing yards and 1 TD

Dothan RB Raymon Blackmon - 139 rushing yards and 4 TDs

Carroll RB Lakeith Person - 123 rushing yards and 3 total TDs

Poll is open until Thursday at noon.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.