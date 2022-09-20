FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here’s a look at the Week 4 FNF Player of the Week nominees:
Opp RB Terry Davis - 184 rushing yards and 2 TDs
Wicksburg RB Jaylen Murry - 154 rushing yards and 1 TD
Dothan RB Raymon Blackmon - 139 rushing yards and 4 TDs
Carroll RB Lakeith Person - 123 rushing yards and 3 total TDs
Poll is open until Thursday at noon.
