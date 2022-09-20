FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here’s a look at the Week 4 FNF Player of the Week nominees:

Opp RB Terry Davis - 184 rushing yards and 2 TDs

Wicksburg RB Jaylen Murry - 154 rushing yards and 1 TD

Dothan RB Raymon Blackmon - 139 rushing yards and 4 TDs

Carroll RB Lakeith Person - 123 rushing yards and 3 total TDs

Poll is open until Thursday at noon.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, has claimed...
Early morning crash claims life of Eufaula resident
Jessie Harris, 19, from Geneva, Alabama has been arrested for soliciting a minor
Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man

Latest News

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
PIKE ROAD @ EUFAULA
Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4
CARROLL @ SEMINOLE CO
Carroll @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 4
GENEVA @ CATHOLIC
Geneva @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 4