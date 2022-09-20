Eufaula teens arrested for credit card fraud

Some of the items, fraudulently purchased, have been recovered.
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation into several credit and debit cards being used fraudulently has led to the arrest of 4 juveniles.

The four suspects that have been arrested range from ages 14-17 and attend The Lakeside School in Eufaula. An additional arrest may be expected.

During the investigation, it was found that unauthorized purchases have been happening since last school year. Five victims have been identified but more compromised accounts could be discovered.

The card numbers were gathered in an area common to athletes, Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said in a statement, where the suspects would go through personal property, photograph the cards, and share the photos among their group.

One of the stolen cards had over 200 unauthorized purchases made against it. The total amount of fraudulent purchases between the cards and accounts is close to $5000.

Some of the items purchased with these cards have been recovered.

Due to the ages of the suspects, their names will not be released.

All four juveniles were arrested on charges of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, a felony in Alabama.

Juvenile court proceedings are pending.

The Eufaula Police Department asks if you have any additional information that may be helpful to this case, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200.

