Ala. attorney general appeals after federal judge blocks upcoming lethal injection in Alabama

FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of capital murder in a workplace shooting rampage that killed three men in 1999. Miller, scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Sept. 22, 2022, says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method.(Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Kim Chandler and WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - A U.S. judge on Monday blocked Alabama from executing an inmate who says the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to block the state from executing Alan Miller by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia. The ruling blocks Alabama from carrying out the lethal injection that had been set for Thursday.

On Tuesday Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed a motion to appeal that order.

“The Alabama Attorney General’s Office will appeal the federal district court’s grant of a preliminary injunction of inmate Alan Eugene Miller’s execution scheduled for September 22, 2022,” The attourney general’s office said in a statement.

Miller testified last week that he returned a state form selecting nitrogen on the same day it was distributed to inmates by a prison worker.

Alabama has not yet finalized procedures for using nitrogen to carry out death sentences.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

