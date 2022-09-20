Admitted Mobile killer got sweetheart deal; now he faces 20 years on probation revocation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The triggerman in a 2015 murder-for-hire plot is back in jail.

Adam Miller took a plea deal from Mobile County prosecutors in 2019, admitting that he fatally shot Ke’lei Morris and agreeing to testify against co-defendant Steven Mason in exchange for a split 20-year sentence that included three years behind bars and probation.

But Miller’s good fortune came with an important caveat. After the three years in prison, he had to live up to the terms of probation. Prosecutors accused him of breaking that promise in July during a domestic disturbance at his home.

The maximum penalty on the misdemeanor domestic violence-harassment charge is only a year, but based on that arrest, Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York last week revoked Miller’s probation and ordered him to serve the full 20 years on the murder charge.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh said Miller’s testimony was crucial in obtaining a capital murder conviction against Mason, who is serving life in prison without possibility of parole. But she added that prosecutors had zero tolerance for an additional violent transgression.

“It’s good justice for the family of Ke’lei Morris, who he did kill, and who he admitted to killing as part of his of his plea agreement,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh said. “We submit that this is justice getting served.”

Mobile police responded to a call from Miller’s wife and arrested him. The charge is pending in Mobile Municipal Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned on that charge next month.

Walsh said Miller’s wife was a reluctant witness who downplayed the alleged incident. But she said she introduced body cam footage from the responding officer showing that the woman had told police at the time that Miller pushed her.

“It was a particularly egregious case that he was on probation for,” she said. “And now we’re seeing him commit violence against yet another woman, and that’s obviously more than appropriate for a full revocation in this case.”

The revocation drew praise from Mason’s wife, April Mason, who married him after he went to prison and maintains his innocence.

“There’s nothing we can do to go back,” she told FOX10 News. “But for him (Miller) to get only three years, that’s not justice for me.

Setting aside Mason’s belief that her husband is innocent, she said, basic fairness dictates equitable punishment for the offense.

“They both should have gotten the same sentence,” she said.

