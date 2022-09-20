2023 SEC Schedule Announced; Bama to host Texas in Week Two

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K Roya l Ð Texas...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K Roya l Ð Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX on Saturday, Sep 10, 2022. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)(Associated Press)
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeastern Conference today announced the football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season.

Two-time defending champion Alabama was predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern...
Two-time defending champion Alabama was predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern Conference title in voting by media attending this week's SEC Media Days.(John Bazemore | AP)

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents will be a permanent annual opponent and the other non-division opponent will rotate each year.

The 2023 season begins with one game on August 26 when Vanderbilt hosts Hawaii before the remaining SEC schools begin action September 2.

The season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 2. It will be the 32nd edition of the game and the 30th in the city of Atlanta.

Alabama opens season at home against Middle Tennessee. Auburn will face UMass.

