Temperatures warming this week

SYNOPSIS – The afternoon highs are on the way up this week, today mostly sunny with highs around 90 degrees. We will see temperatures continue to warm through Thursday when we reach the middle to upper 90s. A little relief will return by the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures but no rain chances for the next 7 days.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 90°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 69°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Partly sunny. High near 93°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 96° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 91° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 91° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

