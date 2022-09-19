Temperatures warming this week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The afternoon highs are on the way up this week, today mostly sunny with highs around 90 degrees. We will see temperatures continue to warm through Thursday when we reach the middle to upper 90s. A little relief will return by the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures but no rain chances for the next 7 days.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 90°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 69°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Partly sunny. High near 93°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 96° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 91° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 91° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 87° 20%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County prosecutor’s possible arrest nears
CBS Crew with Enterprise Mayor William Cooper
CBS Sunday Morning to feature Enterprise
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept....
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
Power outages generic
Power Outage Maps and Information

Latest News

WTVY 4WARN Weather
Dry and hot this week
weather
Meteorologist EMily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Hotter days ahead
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 16, 2022