Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An emergency plane landing on an Alabama highway is causing lane closures and slow traffic.

According to ALEA, the right westbound lane of US 280 near the 117-mile marker in Lee County is currently blocked.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says a single-engine light aircraft experienced electrical problems causing the emergency landing.

There were no injuries in the incident and no damage to the aircraft.

ALEA Highway Patrol Division is still on the scene and will continue to monitor the situation.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, for any more updates on this incident.

