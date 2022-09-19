Hot Stretch This Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Plenty of heat is on the way this week as a heat dome across the Central US gets “squashed” southward and spreads eastward. Look for highs to average in the middle 90s, culminating Thursday with pockets of upper 90s. We’ll cool a touch by the first part of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 67°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 94°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 70°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 95° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy.  Low: 72° High: 97° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 91° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 1-3 feet.

