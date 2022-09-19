Happy 75th Birthday, U.S. Air Force!

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds do a flyover before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds do a flyover before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to raise a celebratory birthday toast to the United States Air Force.

Sept. 18 marks 75 years of the military branch defending our great nation with its airpower.

The USAF came to be after former U.S. President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947.

The Department of the Air Force reports there are more than 300,000 active service members.

Air Force veterans say it was an honor to serve their country.

”That’s one of the things the Air Force has done for 75 years,” Laura Bosco, Retired Air Force Master Sergeant, said. “They have protected alongside our brothers and sisters in arms. All of our American citizens no matter where they are, and it’s beautiful to be a part of serving our country.”

Tyndall Air Force Base is being dubbed the ‘Installation of the Future’ as it’s undergoing a nearly $5 billion rebuild project.

Bosco also runs a farm that helps veterans and civilians who are dealing with trauma.

You can learn more about her cause or donate to it by visiting her website.

