Early morning crash claims life of Eufaula resident

Dothan, Ala. (WTVY) - A recent release from the Opelika Post and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, has claimed the life of a Eufaula man.

Demetrius A. Conway, 38, was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.

Conway was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 110 near the 20 mile marker, approximately 13 miles east of Union Springs, in Bullock County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

