Dothan police charge man with elder abuse

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a recent release from the Dothan Police Department, on Friday, September 16, Dothan PD charged Travis Ren Mattox, 30, of Dothan with one count of Violation of Elder Abuse Protection Order and one count of Elder Abuse Second Degree.

He currently has no bond.

Mattox had a previous protection order against him ordering no contact with the victim who is a relative of his. Mattox has continued to violate the no contact order, and on this occasion, he assaulted the victim. The victim received a minor injury but did not require treatment.

