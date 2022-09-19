Dothan police charge man with elder abuse

On Friday, September 16, 2022, Dothan Police Department charged a man with multiple counts of elder abuse.
Travis Ren Mattox, 30, of Dothan
Travis Ren Mattox, 30, of Dothan(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a recent release from the Dothan Police Department, on Friday, September 16, Dothan PD charged Travis Ren Mattox, 30, of Dothan with one count of Violation of Elder Abuse Protection Order and one count of Elder Abuse Second Degree.

He currently has no bond.

Mattox had a previous protection order against him ordering no contact with the victim who is a relative of his. Mattox has continued to violate the no contact order, and on this occasion, he assaulted the victim. The victim received a minor injury but did not require treatment.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County prosecutor’s possible arrest nears
CBS Crew with Enterprise Mayor William Cooper
CBS Sunday Morning to feature Enterprise
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept....
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
Power outages generic
Power Outage Maps and Information

Latest News

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, has claimed...
Early morning crash claims life of Eufaula resident
prison death statistics
Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight
ADVA launches Operation We Remember to raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention.
Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs pushing suicide prevention awareness
mobile man honored by late queen
Mobile man honored by the late Queen Elizabeth in fight against animal cruelty