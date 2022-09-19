Dothan Houston County Library System to host a passport drive fair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) will host a Passport Fair on Thursday, September 22, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Westgate Branch, located at 535 Recreation Road, Dothan, AL 36303.

DHCLS will have multiple certified passport agents on hand to assist with passport applications and renewals. Attendees do not need to make appointments.

Individuals must provide the following:

  • Proof of U.S. citizenship: certified birth certificate, previous passport, consular report of birth abroad or certificate of naturalization/citizenship.
  • Proof of identification: valid driver’s license (plus a second ID if issued in a different state), previous U.S. passport or passport card, certificate of naturalization, military ID card or government ID card.
  • One color passport photograph 2×2 inches in size. Photos may be taken on site for $15.
  • Adult passports cost $130 and child passports cost $100, each with an additional $35 execution fee.

More information on specific forms, fees, and required identification can be found on the library’s website at dhcls.org/passports.

Established in 1949, DHCLS today serves a population of approximately 105,000 residents through its main library, two branches, a bookmobile, and an extensive selection of ebooks and digital resources. Last year, DHCLS welcomed over 111,000 visitors, and DHCLS patrons borrowed over 170,000 items, including books, audiobooks, DVDs, and ebooks. DHCLS offers a variety of innovative services, such as the Library of Things, a Seed Library, and Story Walks at Kiwanis Park and Walton Park. The library also offers programs for children, teens, and adults, ranging from storytimes, craft programs, technology instruction, and job search assistance.

