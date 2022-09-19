Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man

Jessie Harris, 19, from Geneva, Alabama has been arrested for soliciting a minor
Jessie Harris, 19, from Geneva, Alabama has been arrested for soliciting a minor(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl.

The initial contact with the page, run by an investigator from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on August 30, 2022. During this conversation, Harris made sexual requests and sent lewd pictures to the account.

Investigators got a confession from Harris upon his arrest.

He is charged with transmitting material harmful to minors and obscene communication, using a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child, or person believed to be a child.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, has claimed...
Early morning crash claims life of Eufaula resident
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County prosecutor’s possible arrest nears

Latest News

The average cost of regular gasoline in Alabama was $3.25 on Sunday, per AAA.
AAA Alabama: Gas prices could dip below $3 in coming months
Dothan Library, Westgate Branch
Dothan Houston County Library System to host a passport drive fair
FILE - The defense attorneys asked for the judge to remove herself two days after she scolded...
Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down
5k
Lifted Higher Ministries