Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl.

The initial contact with the page, run by an investigator from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on August 30, 2022. During this conversation, Harris made sexual requests and sent lewd pictures to the account.

Investigators got a confession from Harris upon his arrest.

He is charged with transmitting material harmful to minors and obscene communication, using a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child, or person believed to be a child.

