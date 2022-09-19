Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game

FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack...
FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday's game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a vegan food products company executive has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday’s game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.

A police report says the 53-year-old executive attacked a man who tried to pull in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s SUV.

Beyond Meat has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, has claimed...
Early morning crash claims life of Eufaula resident
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County prosecutor’s possible arrest nears

Latest News

Harris
Facebook sting leads to arrest of Geneva man
Person using a phone while driving.
Montgomery County DA’s office warns of teen sexting dangers
In Chicago, 300 couples gathered for a celebration of 50 years of marriage at a cathedral.
WATCH: 300 couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversaries
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico; troops rescue hundreds