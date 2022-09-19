ADEM approves $473M for water, sewer projects across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management approved $473 million for water and sewer projects around the state. At least 48 counties have projects approved, and more are expected.

The town of Camp Hill is one of the recipients.

“What we need to do for regular water is really replace a lot of our piping in there, introduce main cutoff valves so that when something happens to water in a specific section of the town we don’t have to disable the entire town system,” said Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has already allocated $369 million for projects to address problems similar to Camp Hill.

“We also look at the financial needs of the community, and then we will also do an analysis on the sustainability of the system,” said ADEM Director Lance LeFleur.

LeFleur says improvements will help the systems and residents’ wallets.

“Those who have water and sewer service at our homes will be paying for that. And these funds can help refurbish those systems so that the ratepayers don’t have to bear the entire load,” said LeFleur.

He said starting upgrades now will prevent others from being needed soon after.

“But it is right at the very base of what people need to have good lives in the state of Alabama,” said LeFleur.

“I know people are very familiar with things that are going on in Jackson, Mississippi, but those are things that can happen anywhere,” said Williams-Cole.

An updated list of the projects and their counties will be available those will be available to the public this Friday through ADEM’s website.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.