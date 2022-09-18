Dry and hot this week

SYNOPSIS – Summer is still in full swing as we head into the work week. Dry and mostly sunny skies each day. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s each day.

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – More sun than clouds. High near 90°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds NE 10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 96° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 91° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 90° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

