Rehobeth @ Enterprise (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 4
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV’s 2022 Week 4 Game of the Week, as Rehobeth takes on Enterprise.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.