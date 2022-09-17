Hotter days ahead
SYNOPSIS – After cooler temperatures and lower dew points we are back into the heat of things. The next 7-days we will have high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s each day. Dew points will go back into the uncomfortable range next week.
TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5 mph.
TOMORROW – More sun than clouds. High near 90°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°. Winds NE 10 mph.
EXTENDED
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 90° 5%
TUE: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 5%
WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 95° 5%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 96° 5%
SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 95° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
