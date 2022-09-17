Hotter days ahead

SYNOPSIS – After cooler temperatures and lower dew points we are back into the heat of things. The next 7-days we will have high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s each day. Dew points will go back into the uncomfortable range next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – More sun than clouds. High near 90°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°. Winds NE 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 90° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 95° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 96° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 73° High: 95° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

