Welcome Briana Jones to the News 4 Sports Team!

Welcome Briana Jones to the News 4 Sports Team!
By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are happy to welcome Briana Jones as the newest member of the News 4 Sports Team!

Briana comes to us from WAFF where she worked as a producer.

She is a graduate of Troy University and is excited to cover sports in the Wiregrass.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
One car has landed in the woods after a multi-vehicle crash on Flowers Chapel Road
Report: 1 possibly ejected in severe crash on Flowers Chapel
Brendan "Beeta" Davison
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
Kasondra Kay Strickland, 33 of Enterprise, was charged by police in Dothan in relation to...
Enterprise woman arrested for Dothan car break-ins
Tropical Satellite
Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic

Latest News

Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia
Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia
FNF Player of the Week: Jy'won Boyd
FNF Player of the Week: Jy’won Boyd
Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia
Early County climbs to #1 ranking in Georgia
FNF Player of the Week: Jy'won Boyd
FNF Player of the Week: Jy'won Boyd