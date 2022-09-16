WATCH: 7A Enterprise and 5A Rehobeth set for battle on Wildcats’ Homecoming

WTVY.com/MeTV Game of the Week | Enterprise vs Rehobeth | 09/16/22
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As Enterprise celebrates homecoming week, their football team is set for a big time battle as the Wildcats welcome the Rehobeth Rebels to their stadium in Week 4.

This will be the first ever meeting on the gridiron for the Wildcats and Rebels. Enterprise have played football since 1913, while Rehobeth first fielded a team in 1946, according to research from the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.

Enterprise will look to continue their winning ways, coming off a huge 58-14 region win over Smiths Station in Week 3 after losing in back-to-back region to Auburn and Central-Phenix City.

For Rehobeth, they’ll look to end their own 2-game skid after losses to 5A-Region 2 rivals Carroll 21-7 in Week 2 and Headland 12-3 last week. The Rebel’s lone positive mark on the season thus far has been a Week 1 win against Wicksburg, 31-12.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

