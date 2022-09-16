Temperatures Are On The Rise

SYNOPSIS – A little more moisture is on the way as we head into the weekend, leading to a few clouds overnight and on Saturday with a slight chance of a stray shower. Rain chances will be very low from Sunday through next week as temperatures climb, peaking in the middle 90s for highs for the second half of the week.

TONIGHT – A few clouds, a stray shower possible late. Low near 67°. Winds ENE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 89°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 90° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 95° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 96° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

