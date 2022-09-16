Justices travel to Andalusia to hear free speech arguments

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Supreme Court Justice Brad Mendheim, who lives in Dothan, persuaded his colleagues to hit the road on Thursday for a trip to his beloved Wiregrass.

In Andalusia, he and seven other justices heard oral arguments in a free speech case that involves restrictions placed on students by the University of Alabama Huntsville.

A lower court last year upheld those restrictions after a conservative group of students filed suit.

Not ready to give up, they appealed to the state’s highest court that met at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College.

“We hope by going out on the road government takes a concrete form in the view of students,” Chief Justice Tom Parker told News 4 after the hearing.

High school and college students got a rare insight into the appellate system during the arguments.

“To be able to see government in the works for the first time instead of through a tv screen…it was certainly special,” said LBWCC student Clay Herrington.

The justices were the guest of Covington County Circuit Judge Ben Bowden.

Their ruling on the free speech appeal will come after a review of case law and arguments made by those on both sides of the issue.

The justice’s visit to Andalusia coincides with Constitution Day on Saturday.

