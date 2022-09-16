Huynh and Drueke still in Russian custody; families release new statement

Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke were captured while assisting Ukrainians in during war.
Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke were captured while assisting Ukrainians in during war.(Huynh, Drueke families)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The families of Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, U.S. volunteers in the Ukrainian Army being held captive by Russian-backed forces, issued the following joint statement on Friday:

“As the Ukrainian Army advances into the Donetsk region, we anxiously await further news of Alex and Andy. It has been a month since Alex was last allowed to make a phone call, and we still do not have confirmation of their exact location. The Department of State has advised us that the current situation is a delicate one, and we should be prepared for all possible outcomes. We continue to pray and hold hope for their safety and swift release, and for the return of all of Ukraine’s prisoners of war and missing persons.

We are glad for the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan to have the comfort and support of a personal conversation with President Joe Biden. We remain in constant contact with members of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s staff, as well as officials of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and the Ukraine Embassy in the U.S. These are the appropriate channels of communication for prisoners of war, and while we would welcome a conversation with President Biden, we do not expect it at this time. We hold Griner’s and Whelan’s families in our constant thoughts and wish a positive outcome for them soon.”

People can learn more about Alex and Andy at http://www.praythemhome.net

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
One car has landed in the woods after a multi-vehicle crash on Flowers Chapel Road
Report: 1 possibly ejected in severe crash on Flowers Chapel
Brendan "Beeta" Davison
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Derwin Stokes, 57 of Elba, was arrested on 3 counts of sexual abuse and 1 count of sodomy, all...
Elba man arrested on sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Brown's family was able to attend the announcement ceremony in honor of the patriarch.
Alabama Aviation College to renovate Brown Building
Annual Fall Harvest Day coming to the Enterprise Farmers Market
Annual Fall Harvest Day coming to the Enterprise Farmers Market
Kinsley Centers
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
The airport is in the midst of creating plans to extend its runway by 900 feet.
Enterprise Municipal Airport growing thanks to federal grant
PEIR advocates help those who need it find treatment and other resources on the road to recovery.
Group helps addicts find affordable treatment