HudsonAlpha appoints new director

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology President Neil Lamb, PhD, named Dean M. Mitchell as the director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass.

Mitchell is the former executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce where he oversaw the operations of the chamber and supported projects on economic, community, and workforce development. Before his time at the chamber, Mitchell was the chief of staff and communications director for two U.S. Congressman.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Dean has joined HudsonAlpha and will be leading our new initiative in the Wiregrass region,” Lamb said. “Dean has a unique understanding of the opportunities in the Wiregrass and we’re honored to have him as part of our team.”

Mitchell is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Maggie, have three sons. He graduated from the Institute of Organizational Management, Dothan 101, Leadership Dothan and Leadership Alabama. Mitchell was named the 2022 chamber professional of the year for Alabama.

In August 2022, the City of Dothan and HudsonAlpha signed a partnership agreement to create a new campus in Dothan. It will serve as a facility for agricultural research, economic development and education.

Work is set to begin in the area this October.

