Houston County prosecutor’s possible arrest nears

Witnesses apparently testified this week before a grand jury that could indict a beleaguered prosecutor who romanced a drug suspect.
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Witnesses apparently testified this week before a grand jury that could indict a beleaguered prosecutor who romanced a drug suspect.

Agents who investigated Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark D. Johnson were at the Houston County Courthouse as grand jury met, according to multiple sources.

Those sources also say the woman whose allegations exploded into a full-blown scandal was also at the courthouse, as were other potential victims who may have been identified during a lengthy multi-agency investigation.

Johnson has been on paid leave since February, when News 4 revealed his inappropriate relationship with habitual drug offender Jamie Connolly, who Johnson would have prosecuted on a plethora of charges.

But he was removed from those and other criminal cases when Connolly blew the whistle on their online tryst following her arrest elsewhere.

A letter she wrote to Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton detailed her relationship with Johnson.

Afterwards, Connolly’s cases were given to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office to prosecute, local judges recused, and Johnson was benched.

The Attorney General’s Office and FBI launched an investigation that began with Connolly, then apparently expanded.

It is unclear whether federal charges could be filed.

Chit-chat between Johnson and Connolly began with a Facebook wink in October 2021 but quickly escalated into sexual innuendo.

By November, Connolly messaged, “Just wanted to let you know I was thinking about you. I think maybe this weekend if you’re not doing anything maybe we should get together.”

On January 10, their final chat appears to have taken place as Connolly said, “I want to see you”, and he responded “me, too.”

They apparently never met.

The following day, law enforcement officers arrested Connolly in another county on allegations that she possessed heroin and marijuana, and trafficked methamphetamine.

Unable to post bond, Connolly wrote the explosive letter.

Besides Connolly, there is at least one case of possible misconduct between Johnson and another woman involved in one of his cases.

Despite the serious allegations, Johnson continues to be paid $7300 a month.

Grand jury proceedings are private and the outcome won’t be known until early October.

Besides facing criminal charges, the Alabama Bar Association could revoke or suspend Johnson’s license.

