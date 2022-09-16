Enterprise to feature on “CBS Sunday Morning”

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Wiregrass’ finest cities and its beetle mascot are getting a high profile news feature coming up on Sunday on CBS.

The City of Enterprise will be spotlighted in a news story about it and the boll weevil on “CBS Sunday Morning” on September 18.

According to a press release from the city, the Emmy Award-winning show will explain how farmers in Enterprise “overcame the destructiveness of the boll weevil, forcing them to switch from cotton to peanuts, more than 100 years ago,” and how the city today honors the boll weevil through a monument, statues, and merchandise.

Tourism and Community Relations Director Tammy Doerer said she and the rest of the city are thrilled to see Enterprise featured on the national stage. “From the Boll Weevil Monument in the heart of our City, to the 28 Weevils around town, we really embrace the pest that could not destroy the spirit of the people of Enterprise. You’ll see that as part of this ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ piece.”

The release went on to say that CBS reporter Conor Knighton and the production crew spend two and a half days exploring the city and interviewing local business owners.

Pending any breaking news, you can catch the feature when “CBS Sunday Morning” airs this Sunday at 8 a.m. on WTVY, your local CBS affiliate.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.