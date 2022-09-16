Auburn University dedicates Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a world-class hospitality management education facility on Auburn University’s campus, was officially dedicated on Thursday.

University officials gathered around the new center to commemorate the one-of-a-kind campus building and academic resource.

“This is a moment born out of what first seemed like a dream,” said Susan Hubbard, dean of the College of Human Sciences. “An academic center unlike any in the world, one offering an elevated hospitality management education to students and elevated hospitality experiences to the visitor—giving the world an opportunity to see Auburn like never before.”

Auburn University President Christopher B. Roberts and president of the Auburn Board of Trustees Bob Dumas congratulated everyone involved in the project and commended them for further reflecting the school’s mission.

“As a land-grant institution, our mission is to put practical knowledge into the hands of those who can use it, create economic opportunities and improve the quality of our lives,” said Roberts. “I believe the Rane Culinary Science Center will do just that.”

Dumas said he was pleased on this “historic day” especially for his friend and fellow board member, Jimmy Rane.

Participating in the ceremonial ribbon cutting of the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center at Auburn University on Sept. 15 were, from left, Martin O’Neill, head of the School of Hospitality Management; Susan Hubbard, dean of the College of Human Sciences; Auburn President Christopher B. Roberts; Bob Dumas, president pro tem of Auburn Board of Trustees; and Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners. (MOLLY BARTELS AUBURN UNIVERSITY | Auburn University)

Jimmy Rane, an Abbeville native, and his family made the lead gift for the culinary science center back in 2017.

The Board of Trustees honored the family’s graciousness and dedication by naming the facility after Jimmy’s parents.

While the building honors his parents, Jimmy placed the focus of the dedication on Auburn.

“This is a day for Auburn,” he said. “I owe so much to this institution, to my teachers, to the administrators who helped me. I try to remember them and honor them for what a difference they made in my life.”

About the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center:

The one-of-a-kind center features all components of the hospitality management industry under one roof.

Students will be get first-hand knowledge on how to work in and operate restaurants and hotels. There will also be opportunities to learn about brewing, wine making, and distilling,

The building, which covers 142,000 square feet, will provide students with traditional lectures along with real-world experiences.

Knowing the center is the only one like it in the world was especially exciting for Rane. ““You know at Auburn we do like to be number one. And this is yet another big example of how we lead the way,” he said.

To learn more about the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center and their programs click here.

