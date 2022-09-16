Another day with no rain chances

SYNOPSIS – Another morning in the 60s around the area, this afternoon more of the same sunshine and upper 80s for highs. Heading into the weekend a little warmer in the upper 80s to lower 90s still very low rain chances. Next week the heat returns in a big way with highs making a run at the middle 90s by Thursday.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 67°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 89°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 93° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 95° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

