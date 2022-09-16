Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New unemployment numbers for the month of August are in, with the Governor’s office reporting the seasonally adjusted rate held steady at 2.6% last month.

The August 2022 rate is a 0.7% decrease from this time last year, and the 58,958 unemployed persons reported is a new record low for the state, compared to the 59,359 from July and the 74,505 from August 2021.

Governor Kay Ivey touted Alabama’s ability to maintain it’s recovery efforts, saying, “All of our metrics continue to move in the right direction, and we’re seeing more and more people joining our labor force. This positive news displays that Alabamians are confident they can land a job. Opportunities are abound in Alabama, and we’re proud of our continued progress.”

Employed persons counted in Alabama also increased to a new record high of 2,234,669, an over 67,000 person increase from last year. The number of workers is also increasing in Alabama, with over 2,293,627 people in the state’s civilian labor force.

“We continue to add jobs to our economy at a good pace,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Right now, there are around two available jobs for every unemployed person. Our construction industry is thriving, and growing construction employment generally tends to predict positive economic growth.”

All counties in Alabama have continued to see their unemployment rates decline since last year, and all held steady or declined over the last month.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Shelby County at 2.0%, Marshall and Cullman Counties at 2.2%, and Morgan, Limestone, Chilton and Blount Counties at 2.3%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox County at 10.0%, Lowndes County at 7.4% and Perry County at 7.2%.

