Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

10-year-old Treven Ball played for the Springs Valley Schools youth team.
By Sean Baute and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCH LICK, In. (WAVE/Gray News) – A 10-year-old football player died unexpectedly Tuesday morning after falling ill in the days prior.

Treven Ball played for a youth football team in Indiana. His family said he loved his friends, family and football.

“It was just four days ago he was running up and down the bleachers,” family friend Jessica Alexander told WAVE. “It doesn’t feel like it’s ever going to be the same without him on this field.”

Treven played under the lights for the first time last week.

“This was such a big part of his life – this field,” Treven’s aunt, Megan Murphy, said as his family returned to the place that brought him so much joy.

On that same field, a heartbroken community of teachers, friends and teammates gathered for a vigil Tuesday night to make sure he wasn’t forgotten.

“We knew what kind of kid he was,” Murphy said. “But to just come out here and see all the lives that he has affected. That truly meant something to us.”

“The last thing he did before he passed was try to tell his mom how much he loved her,” Alexander said.

The family did not disclose Treven’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
One car has landed in the woods after a multi-vehicle crash on Flowers Chapel Road
Report: 1 possibly ejected in severe crash on Flowers Chapel
Kasondra Kay Strickland, 33 of Enterprise, was charged by police in Dothan in relation to...
Enterprise woman arrested for Dothan car break-ins
Brendan "Beeta" Davison
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
Tropical Satellite
Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida flies immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Infowars rep to return to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial