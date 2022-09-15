Warmer Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Nighttime temperatures remain comfortable into the weekend, but daily high temperatures will gradually rise. Highs will touch 90° in spots by Sunday, with lower to middle 90s on the way for next week. We’ll see some passing cloudiness at times, but rain chances remain very low for the next several days.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 66°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 93° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 95° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

