Wallace Community College highlights literacy week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College is making an effort to boost reading rates in Alabama.

The college is placing a big focus on National Literacy Week, and for good reason. Currently 15% of people in Alabama don’t have basic reading skills.

Some of them go to Wallace to further their education. The Adult Education Department is hoping to grow their literacy program and find others who may be looking for help.

Organizers said that Adult Education and Family Literacy Week is a perfect chance to highlight the positive benefits of reading. They are hosting a family block party to show easy ways to incorporate books into everyday life and talk about what the school can do to help.

“Our goal here is to show our students that they have a bright future,” said Instructional Coordinator Amanda Clarke, “and that, with the help of our staff and our instructors, that they’re going to be able to achieve their goals.”

The event isn’t only about accessing resources... it’s also a party! Clarke said that families can come dressed up as their favorite book character.

The block party is next Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Wallace Dothan Campus.

To learn more about Family Literacy Week at Wallace click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.