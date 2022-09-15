Virtual Day for Pike County Schools on Monday

All students are expected to participate.
Pike County School District
Pike County School District(Pike County School District)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A scheduled virtual day is taking place for students in the Pike County School District on Monday, September 19.

The second of it’s kind for the system this year, during the virtual day students will stay home and participate in their classes virtually. The virtual day is being used as a test of the system’s capacity to deliver virtual instruction to students and is not related to any sort of health or safety issues within Pike County schools.

All students are expected to participate on the virtual day.

The schools in Pike County will have breakfast and lunch offerings on-campus in their cafeterias during the virtual day, with breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Curbside meals are not an option due to decisions by the USDA and State Department of Education, and there are no “to-go” options available.

Local school librarians in Pike County will be available for contact to help students in need of securing technology to perform their assignments online.

Any additional questions about the upcoming virtual day can be directed to local school offices.

