Report: 1 possibly ejected in severe crash on Flowers Chapel

One car has landed in the woods after a multi-vehicle crash on Flowers Chapel Road
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports.

Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area hospital.

At least one power line has been knocked down and traffic is halted on this part of the road. Drivers are asked to use caution while driving in this area or take a different route.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.

