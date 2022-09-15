The nice weather continues

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures in the lower 60s around the area this morning, this afternoon a lot like yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity. The nice weather will continue into the weekend with very low rain chances inland and a small chance of a shower or two near the coast. Next week we will warm up into the lower 90s low rain chances continue.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny, slight rain chance near the coast. High near 88°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 89° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 93° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

