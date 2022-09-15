Elba man arrested on sexual abuse charges

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man in Coffee County was placed behind bars on Wednesday after an investigation by Sheriff’s deputies and DHR.

According to information from a Coffee County investigator, reports came in about alleged sexual abuse on Wednesday, September 7. The crimes involved a guilty party with two individuals under the age of 12, though no further details were given.

A warrant was eventually issued based off the investigation’s findings, resulting in the arrest of 57-year-old Derwin Stokes of Elba.

Stokes was booked into the Coffee County Jail on three counts of first degree sexual abuse and one count of first degree sodomy.

Additional details on the case, given the ages of the parties involved and sensitivity of the case, are likely not being released. News 4 will update if new information becomes available.

