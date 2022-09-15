Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken.

Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in my classroom with my ‘break group’ where we would joke, talk about life, and discuss future plans and goals.”

Brendan played basketball all four years he attended Andalusia High School as a guard and forward.

In a statement on the Andalusia High School Facebook page, Brendan was said to be determined, respectful, and driven.

“Beeta was big on shoes. He loved Jordans and Nikes. He was well known and well liked. He always liked to be out and about, in town and out of town,” said Jordan Stallworth, a teammate and friend of Brendan.

A candle lighting and balloon release will be held on September 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. to honor Brendan.

Visitation will be that same day at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Marshall- Hammond Funeral Home.

The service will be on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Andalusia. It will also be streamed for those that are unable to attend at this link.

