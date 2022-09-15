Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia.

A federal judge had ordered the state to clarify if the state was ready to implement the new execution method.

Alan Miller is scheduled to be put to death on Sept. 22 for killing three men in a 1999 workplace shooting. Miller is seeking to block his lethal injection, claiming prison staff lost paperwork he returned in 2018 choosing nitrogen hypoxia as his execution method.

