Alabama Aviation College to renovate Brown Building

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Aviation College announced the planned renovation of the Brown Building on September 15.

James Douglas Brown Senior served as Mayor of Ozark for two terms in the 40′s.

“He was one of the fellas that had the vision to have this school,” said Brown’s son-in-law Charlie Harper, “to allow our young people to get a real good job in the aviation business.”

The brick building, now known as the Brown Building, was built in 1954. It was named after Brown in 1967.

College President Daniel Long said that the building has been out of commission for over a decade which is leading to a lot of excitement for it’s return.

The revitalization project includes new offices, a state-of-the-art sheet metal lab, and a hangar.

That additional space is needed as enrollment continues to increase at the college.

“There’s not a lot of aviation maintenance program’s around. This is one of the largest in the southeast and we’re just really proud of not only the program but the number of graduates and the quality of graduates we produce,” said President Long.

Brown’s family said they’re proud of the legacy he’s left for generations to come.

President long says they hope to have classes in the building up and running by fall of 2023.

To learn more about Alabama Aviation College click HERE.

