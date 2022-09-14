Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County woman is charged with embezzling a large sum of money from her employer.

Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts, according to court records.

“Our investigation revealed that she stole about $88,000,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News 4.

The thefts occurred at a Dothan medical practice.

Perdue posted bond.

