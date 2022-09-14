Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses

She worked at a doctor's office where the money allegedly went missing.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County woman is charged with embezzling a large sum of money from her employer.

Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts, according to court records.

“Our investigation revealed that she stole about $88,000,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News 4.

The thefts occurred at a Dothan medical practice.

Perdue posted bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Former Wallace College professor pleads guilty to sex charge
A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
Kasondra Kay Strickland, 33 of Enterprise, was charged by police in Dothan in relation to...
Enterprise woman arrested for Dothan car break-ins
Circle City Brewing
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
Tony Watkins
Long time Slocomb, Marianna Agricultural teacher passes

Latest News

The airport is in the midst of creating plans to extend its runway by 900 feet.
Enterprise Municipal Airport growing thanks to federal grant
PEIR advocates help those who need it find treatment and other resources on the road to recovery.
Group helps addicts find affordable treatment
Ashford woman charged with embezzling funds
Ashford woman charged with embezzlement
Lincoln Fabrics of Geneva and TriState Graphics Inc. of Dothan were awarded as Business...
Two area businesses awarded by Dothan Chamber, Southeast AlabamaWorks